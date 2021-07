epa09039160 Students, who escaped from gunmen, wait outside the school premises for their parents after gunmen abducted more than 300 students at the Jangebe Government Girls Secondary School, Zamfara State, Nigeria 26 February 2021. According to regional police over 300 girl students were abducted by gunmen in Jangede marking this as the third school attack in Nigeria in less than three months. EPA-EFE/STR