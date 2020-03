epa08321578 Natalia (36) who works remotely and her daughter watch Russian president Vladimir Putin televised address to the nation in their home in Domodedovo, Moscow region, Russia, 25 March 2020. President Vladimir Putin, in his televised address to the Russians, declared the next week non-working with salary preservation and postpone the vote on amendments to the Constitution from April 22 to another term. According to the Russian Quarantine Service of Rospotrebnadzor (Russian Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing), 658 cases of the Covid-19 disease have been confirmed so far in Russia. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY