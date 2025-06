din anul 2000, rata cazurilor noi de cancer la persoanele peste 50 de ani a scăzut cu 11%, în timp ce la cei între 15 și 49 de ani a crescut cu 10%, în SUA. Imagine cu caracter ilustrativ. Foto: Profimedia Pictures must credit: HistoSonics A non invasive machine that liquifies liver tumours is set to come to Europe. The machine, the Edison Histotripsy System, uses a form ultrasound to create a “bubble cloud” that is designed to mechanically destroy and liquefy targeted cancer liver growths. These bubble clouds form and collapse in microseconds, creating mechanical forces strong enough to destroy tissue at cellular and sub-cellular levels. The treatment is completely non-invasive and can be completed in a single therapy session with the ability to treat multiple tumours. Many patients are able to return some the same day as their procedure. US medical device company HstoSocnics, based in Michigan, said histotripsy is said to offer a promising alternative to treatments such as surgery, radiation and chemotherapy, which often have significant side effects. The machine was cleared for use by the USA’s food and drug administration in October2023 after trials of its effectiveness and safety, It is now available at 20 sites in the USA. Now clinical trials have been conducted across sites in Europe including on in Barcelona, Spain. It has also just got marketing authorisation in the United Kingdom. Picture supplied by JLPPA,Image: 1008310246, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no