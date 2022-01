Creșteri de prețuri la energie, corupție, inechitate: ingredientele revoltei violente care a explodat în Kazahstan

Protesters set fire to the city administration building (Akimat) in Almaty, Kazakhstan, on Wednesday Jan 5, 2022 after entering the building in a second day of protest against fuel hike. Recall that protests over the sharp increase in gas prices began in Mangistau immediately after the New Year. Actions took place in Zhanaozen, Kuryk, Akshukur, Aktau, and other settlements of the region after the price of gas for refueling vehicles doubled to 120 tenges per liter.,Image: 650756314, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia