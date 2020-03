KRAKOW, POLAND - MARCH 25 : A woman wears a protective mask as she makes shopping in a supermarket during the state of emergency due to the spread of the coronavirus on March 25, 2020 in Krakow, Poland. Polish Government has announced new restrictive rules on the quarantine during until April 11 such as a ban on leaving home without a specific reason, church masses attendance until 5 people, group gatherings until 2 people and for now presidential elections on May 10, 2020 will go ahead. Poland has a total of 927 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) and 12 people dead. Omar Marques / Anadolu Agency/ABACAPRESS.COM