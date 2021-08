epa08940280 A health staff member performs a covid-19 test in one of the Covid Centers installed by the Ministry of Heatlh of Peru for detection of coronavirus positive cases, in Santa Anita District, in Lima, Peru, 15 January 2021. The Ministry of Health of Peru installed several Covid Centers for free testing to detect positive cases of coronavirus in suspected patients derived from hospitals in needy areas of Lima. EPA-EFE/Luis Angel Gonzales