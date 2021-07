epa08939694 A woman cries after a family member was brought to the Alberto Sabogal Hospital for an emergency due to covid-19, in Callao, Peru, 15 January 2021. Authorities of the health center say that 'they are collapsed' and that they do not have more ICU beds to care for new patients, due to an increase in cases of coronavirus infections that has been called by the Peruvian health minister Pilar Mazzetti as a second wave that it can overwhelm Peru. EPA-EFE/Luis Angel Gonzalez