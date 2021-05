De ce tot mai mulți cetățeni români, inclusiv romi, intră ilegal în SUA. Ce spune MAE despre fenomen

epaselect epa09084686 Groups of Central American migrants are deported from the United States to Mexico, through the Ciudad Juarez international bridge, in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico, 19 March 2021. A total of 149 migrants of Central American origin were deported on 19 March by the United States through the Paso del Norte-Santa Fe international bridge, in Mexico's Ciudad Juarez. EPA-EFE/Luis Torres