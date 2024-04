Tokyo Metropolitan Police officers keep on searching for missing residents in collapsed houses in Wajima City, Ishikawa Prefecture on Jan. 6, 2024. According to the Ishikawa Prefectural government, 100 people are confirmed dead.,Image: 834653407, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: This content is intended for editorial use only. For other uses, additional clearances may be required. No Use in Japan JAPAN OUT, Model Release: no