epa08641908 Nepalese army personnel Amrit K.C. and Dinesh Tamang wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) carry a body of a person who died with Covid-19 to at Pashupati Electric Crematorium in Kathmandu, Nepal, 27 August 2020 (issued 02 September 2020). Staff at the cremation center has to stay in quarantine for 14 days following the successful management of the bodies, or take a PCR test on the seventh day. Nepal had been under a strict nationwide lockdown sice 24 March 2020 which was only ease by 21 June allowing limited local public transport, opening of shops and restaurants. The numbers of COVID-19 cases kept rising in Nepal including capital Kathmandu forcing authority to impose complete lockdown in Kathmandu valley effective 20 August 2020. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET