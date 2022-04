Head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic Denis Pushilin (C) walks to the place where, two weeks ago, an apartment building was destroyed as a result of a 'Uragan' missile hit, in Donetsk, Ukraine, 11 April 2022. In the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), 261 people died from 01 April to 07 April, the press service of the Commissioner for Human Rights in the republic reports. In total, 6,271 deaths have been registered in the DPR since the spring of 2014, including 96 children. On 24 February Russian troops had entered Ukrainian territory in what the Russian president declared a 'special military operation', resulting in fighting and destruction in the country, a huge flow of refugees, and multiple sanctions against Russia. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY