epa08196604 The Diamond Princess cruise ship approaches the port of Yokohama in Yokohama, Japan, 06 February 2020. The cruise ship with around 3,700 passengers on board docked in the morning to restock supplies. According to latest media reports, 10 more people have tested positive for the new coronavirus. A total number of 20 people from the ship have been infected by the coronavirus, raising the number of infections to 45 in Japan. According to media reports, around 28,000 people are infected and at least 563 have died from coronavirus. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON