Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba speaks during his interview to The Associated Press in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Ukraine's foreign minister says grain exports from his country's ports won't resume without security guarantees for ship owners, cargo owners and Ukraine as an independent nation. Military officials from Russia and Ukraine were set to hold their governments’ first face-to-face talks in months Wednesday during a session in Istanbul devoted to a United Nations plan to export blocked Ukrainian grain to world markets through the Black Sea.,Image: 706985051, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: This content is intended for editorial use only. For other uses, additional clearances may be required., Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia