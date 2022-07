epa10084445 An elderly couple stands near a damaged school after a missile strike hit the city of Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, 21 July 2022. At least one person was killed after shelling hit the school and two others are feared under the rubble, the Ukrainian State Emergency Service said. Russian troops on 24 February entered Ukrainian territory, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/GEORGE IVANCHENKO