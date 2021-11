epa09545440 A Crocodile (C) swims just next to a tarmac road at the shore of Kampi ya Samaki, after the place was flooded causing crocodiles and hippos to come close to homes due to the unprecedented rise of water levels in Lake Baringo in Baringo County, Kenya, 21 October 2021 (issued 25 October 2021). Thousands of people have been displaced from their homes and places of work, some have already been forced to migrate to neighboring towns due to the flooding situation in all eight lakes in Kenya's Rift Valley in which experts note has not been witnessed in the last 50 years. And some of the reasons they say include but are not limited to an unprecedented increase in annual rainfall over the past decade widely attributed to climate change, pressure on land, and siltation. Some of the lakes have nearly doubled in size, drowning homes, schools, clinics, pastureland, businesses, farms, and churches. Environmental organizations have kept calling on world leaders to put more effort into addressing the effects of climate change as the UK prepares to host the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow from 31 October to 12 November 2021. EPA-EFE/Daniel Irungu