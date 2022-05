In this photo released by the Abu Dhabi Police, debris covers the street after an explosion in the Khalidiya district of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Monday, May 23, 2022. A gas cylinder explosion in the capital of the United Arab Emirates killed at least two people and injured over a hundred others Monday, police said.,Image: 693837173, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: This content is intended for editorial use only. For other uses, additional clearances may be required. Handout - Government Produced AP PROVIDES ACCESS TO THIS PUBLICLY DISTRIBUTED HANDOUT PHOTO PROVIDED BY ABU DHABI POLICE MANDATORY CREDIT. BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE, Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia