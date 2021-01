Young schoolboy Evan, 13, uses a laptop computer to keep on studying from home in south of France on March 17, 2020. On Thursday, President Emmanuel Macron announced the closure of France's schools, creches and universities for the fortnight leading up to the two week Easter holidays which start on 11 April. France is imposing nationwide restrictions on how far from their homes people can go and for what purpose as part of the country’s strategy to stop the spread of the new coronavirus. Photo by JMP/ABACAPRESS.COM