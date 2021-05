epa09152831 A handout photo made available by the NASA shows the Ingenuity helicopter during rotorcraft's second experimental test flight, captured by the NASA's Mars Perseverance rover's left Mastcam-Z camera taking video, 22 April 2021. NASA's Ingenuity helicopter successfully completed its second Mars flight on 22 April 2021 of its experimental flight test window. Lasting 51.9 seconds, the flight added several new challenges to the first, which took place on 19 April including a higher maximum altitude, longer duration, and sideways movement. EPA-EFE/NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES