epa08068210 A handout photo made available by German Police shows smoke rising from the windows of an apartment house after an explosion, in Blankenburg, Eastern Germany, 13 December 2019. According to the police one person died and 25 residents were injured, some seriously, after an explosion at the apartment building in the morning. EPA-EFE/GERMAN POLICE HANDOUT -- BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES