EXCLUSIVE: Alec Baldwin hails a cab in NYC after his epic quest to get his wife to a million followers. In a desperate video plea, he begged his fans to follow her in hopes of reaching the coveted milestone. In an Instagram post uploaded yesterday, he ended his 1 minute 40 second long video with "I wanna get my wife to a million followers, please follow my wife" Pictured: Alec Baldwin,Image: 748281788, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -POL, -PRT, -RUS, Model Release: no, Pictured: Alec Baldwin