European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during the G7 Summit in Borgo Egnazia (Brindisi), Italy on June 13, 2024. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during the G7 Summit in Borgo Egnazia (Brindisi), Italy on June 13, 2024 . Pictured: g7 summit italy,giorgia meloni,G7 Summit Italy,Image: 883024898, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -FRA, -ITA, -ESP, -PRT, Model Release: no, Pictured: g7 summit italy,giorgia meloni