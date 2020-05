epa08442480 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Special Advisor Dominic Cummings leaves his home in London, Britain, 25 May 2020. Calls for Cummings' resignation have increased since news broke the Cummings broke lockdown regulations while showing symptoms for Covid-19. Cummings reportedly went from London to his parents' home in Durham when he was self-isolating amid tight travel restrictions. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA