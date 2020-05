epa08441802 A handout photo made available by n10 Downing street shows Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson holding a digital Covid-19 press conference in n10 Downing street in London, Britain, 24 May 2020. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson backed his Special Advisor Dominic Cummings after calls for Cummings' resignation have increased since news broke the Cummings broke lockdown regulations while showing symptoms for Covid-19. Johsnon also announced that primary schools will be reopened from 01 June. EPA-EFE/ANDREW PARSONS / DOWNING STREET / HANDOUT This image is for Editorial use purposes only. The Image can not be used for advertising or commercial use. The Image can not be altered in any form. Credit should read Andrew Parsons/n10 Downing street. HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES