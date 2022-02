Strong winds and rough seas are seen in Weston-super-Mare this morning as Storm Eunice arrives. Red alerts have been issues across the south and the west of England as winds are expected to reach up to 100mph in parts. Credit: Rick Findler / Story Picture Agency Storm Eunice, UK - 18 Feb 2022,Image: 663485621, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia