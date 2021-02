epa08731849 President of Tanzania John Magufuli (C) of the ruling party Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) speaks to supporters during an election rally at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania 09 October 2020. President John Magufuli is seeking re-election for a second and final five year term in the 28 October general elections. Magufuli took office in November 2015 after succeeding former President Jakaya Kikwete. EPA-EFE/ANTHONY SIAME