Haos după ce CCR a declarat neconstituționale internarea și carantinarea obligatorii. Spitalele și DSP-urile nu știu ce să facă: „Întrebați-i pe cei de la minister și-apoi spuneți-ne și nouă!”

epa08451975 A medical worker wearing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) attend to a COVID-19 patient at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Istanbul Sisli Hamidiye Etfal Training and Research Hospital, in Istanbul, Turkey, 21 May 2020 (issued 29 May 2020). The toll from coronavirus-related deaths has risen in Turkey to 4.461 people as of 28 May 2020, with the country reporting 160.979 confirmed cases. In Turkey, thirty-nine healthcare and medical workers have died since the beginning of the outbreak, and more than 10.000 have been infected with the novel SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus that causes the COVID-19 disease. At least 90,000 healthcare workers have been infected by COVID-19 and more than 260 nurses have lost their lives to the pandemic, the International Council of Nurses (ICN) said on 06 May 2020. EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA