epa04669715 Oleg Deripaska, Russian aluminum giant RUSAL President, attends Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP) congress which is held within the Week of Russian Business in Moscow, Russia, 19 March 2015. RUSAL is a global aluminium producer. The main part of products of the company are primary aluminium, aluminium alloys, foil and alumina. EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV