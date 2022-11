Imagini din Ucraina în beznă. Locuitorii încearcă să-și adapteze viața la noua realitate: șah la lumina lanternei, masa cu lumânări și cumpărături pe întuneric

November 12, 2022, Kyiv, Ukraine: Men seen playing chess by a flashlight in a park in Kyiv. The Russian army carried out massive rocket and kamikaze drone attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure. According to expert estimates, 40% of the energy infrastructure is now destroyed or damaged. After severe damage to the power grid in many cities of Ukraine, the National Power Company Ukrenergo introduced emergency and hourly blackouts of electricity.,Image: 737129104, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no