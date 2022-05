Fusako Shigenobu, Japanese communist activist and the former leader and founder of the now disbanded terrorist group, the Japanese Red Army (JRA), is released after her sentence in Akishima City, Tokyo on May 28, 2022. Fusako Shigenobu was charged as joint principals in a conspiracy the 1974 French Embassy attack in The Hague and sentenced to 20 years in prison.,Image: 695145055, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: This content is intended for editorial use only. For other uses, additional clearances may be required. No Use in Japan JAPAN OUT, Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia