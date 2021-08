Teams of volunteers, vehicles and men from the Civil Protection system, will reach Calabria to fight the fires which are affecting the Region. Prime Minister, Mario Draghi signed the Dpcm with the declaration of the state of national mobilization and the Department is already working to coordinate the sending of volunteers and mobile columns. Pictured: GV,General View,Image: 626359378, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -ITA, Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia