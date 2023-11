TIRANA, ALBANIA - NOVEMBER 20: Members of parliament from opposition parties, place chairs in front of the rostrum and ignite smoke bombs, aiming to disrupt the parliamentary session scheduled for the discussion of 2024 budget in Tirana, Albania on November 20, 2023. The tension first occurred during the parliamentary security unit's control of the MPs before the session started. Speaker of the Albanian Parliament Lindita Nikolla postponed the parliament due to the tension. Olsi Shehu / Anadolu. Profimedia Images