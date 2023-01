French President Emmanuel Macron (R), shakes hands with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the Sorbonne University during a ceremony to mark 60 years since a landmark treaty sealed a bond between the longtime enemies, in Paris, France, 22 January 2023. France and Germany are seeking to overcome differences laid bare by Russia's war in Ukraine and shore up their alliance with a day of ceremonies and talks Sunday on Europe's security, energy and other challenges. EPA-EFE/Christophe Ena / POOL MAXPPP OUT