October 3, 2022, Tehran, Tehran, Iran: A handout picture made available by the Iranian supreme leader office shows, Iranian supreme leader Ayatollha ALI KHAMENEI during a visit to the police and military academy during a graduation ceremony, in Tehran, Iran, 03 October 2022. According to supreme leader official website Khamenei is sympathetic with the death of Mahsa Amini, however, he condemns the protests as ‘riots’ and he also accuses US and Israel for planning the protests inside the country. (Credit Image: © Iranian Supreme Leader'S Office via ZUMA Press Wire)