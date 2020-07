epa08272136 A view of the Barcaccia Fountain at the Spanish Steps, in central Rome, Italy, 05 March 2020. All schools and learning institutions across Italy have been shut down until 15 March 2020 in a bid to stem the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus that causes the COVID-19 disease. So far, there have been at least 2,700 confirmed cases and 107 deaths from the disease in the Mediterranean country. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MEO