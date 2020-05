epa08397715 Families walk in Venezia street in Milan, Italy, 02 May 2020. The Italian government announced a gradual lifting of the lockdown restrictions that were implemented to stem the widespread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus that causes the COVID-19 disease. From 04 May 2020 on the country's population will be again allowed to move around their regions, among others; more restrictions are set to be lifted on 18 May and 01 June 2020. EPA-EFE/MOURAD BALTI TOUATI