epa09664994 An image taken from Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's official Twitter feed showing him giving the thumbs-up from his hospital bedafter being admittedd for an abdominal problem, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 03 January 2022. Six months after entering a Sao Paulo hospital for an intestinal obstruction, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was admitted again for the same problem, at the beginning of what will be the last year of his term. Bolsonaro, 66, is being treated at the Vila Nova Star hospital, the same clinical unit in which he spent four days under medical treatment after suffering a series of abdominal pain and after being previously treated at a medical center in Brasilia. EPA-EFE/TWITTER