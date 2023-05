Japan's JASDF F15, USAF B52 , F35A and KC135 fighter jets conducts tactical exercises on Friday, April 14, 2023 in the airspace, Sea of Japan, amid an increasingly severe security environment surrounding Japan, including North Korea's suspected ICBM-class Ballistic Missile launch on a high angle. Photo by / UPI,Image: 769462196, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no