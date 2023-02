Joe Biden își începe azi vizita oficială în Polonia. La 15.00, are loc reuniunea la care participă și Klaus Iohannis

epaselect epa10480834 US President Joe Biden disembarks from Air Force One as he arrives at Chopin Airport in Warsaw, Poland, 20 February 2023.The US president paid a surprise visit to the Ukrainian capital Kyiv (Kiev) on 20 February, ahead of his scheduled visit to Poland and just days before the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. EPA-EFE/RAFAL GUZ POLAND OUT