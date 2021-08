Belarus athlete Krystsina Tsimanouskaya (L) walks through Terminal 1 before boarding her Vienna-bound flight at Narita International Airport in Narita, Chiba Prefecture, outside Tokyo on August 4, 2021, after travelling from the Polish embassy where she had spent the past two nights following claims her team tried to force her to return home after she criticised her coaches during the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.,Image: 625219043, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia