epaselect epa07989861 A view of an Iron dome missile system intercepting rockets reportedly fired from Gaza into Israel, near the city of Ashdod, Israel, 12 November 2019. According to reports, the Israeli Air Force (IAF) has targeted and killed in Gaza early 12 November, Bahaa Abu-el Atta (Baha Abu al-Ata), a senior Islamic Jihad commander who Israel has accused of being behind recent barrages of rockets. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI