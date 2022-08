epa10142433 Communal workers operate at a site of a rocket hit in downtown Kharkiv, Ukraine, 27 August 2022. According to Andriy Sharnin, the acting head of the investigative department of the State Security Service in the Kharkiv region, previously the attacks were carried out by S-300 missiles. Kharkiv and surrounding areas have been the target of heavy shelling since February 2022, when Russian troops entered Ukraine starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/SERGEY KOZLOV