Iran’s Islamic Republic Army has started nationwide of a series of drone exercises across the country amid fears that the country may look to export them to countries such as Russia. The military exercises that commenced on August 24, dozens of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) will be sent from different points and bases from distances of up to 1,000 kilometers away, including underground drone bases, to carry out their missions. In recent years, Iran has become a prolific drone producer. Its fleet includes long-endurance surveillance and attack platforms like the Shahed-129, so-called “suicide” drones that are effectively slow cruise missiles, and stealth drones for penetrating well-defended airspace. Iran has also supplied UAVs to its proxies in the Middle East and employed them during reconnaissance, sabotage, and attack missions in the region. Some Western officials fear Iranian-made drones could end up in the hands of Russia, which is facing Western sanctions and international isolation because of its war in Ukraine. Iran. 25/°8/2022 Photo by SalamPix/ABACAPRESS.COM