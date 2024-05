What will be the world’s highest sustainable building is set to rise in Dubai. The 64-storey , 301 metre high Wasl Tower features a twisting design with a night time ever-changing light show. The idea from the developer was to make a profound statement about environmental consciousness and renewable energy solutions. The tower is scheduled for completion in the third quarter of 2024 and is being developed by UAE company Wasl Group in collaboration with architectural firms Werner Sobek and UNStudio. The mixed-use project covers 167,733 square meters and includes apartments, offices, restaurants, and a super luxury 259 room Mandarin Oriental hotel. The crowning glory is a roof-top swimming pool. November 15th, 2023.