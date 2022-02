epa06719005 Valery Kuzmin, the ambassador of the Russian Federation in Romania, delivers a speech at the Soviet Soldier Heroes Cemetery in Bucharest, Romania, 08 May 2018, during celebrations dedicated to mark the 73-rd anniversary of Victory Day. Members of the Russian community in Bucharest, along with Russian Federation Embassy personnel, celebrated the 73-rd anniversary of the victory of the Soviet Union's Red Army and its allies over Nazi Germany in WWII. EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT