An employee of the Beaugrenelle shopping center controls a visitor's health pass in Paris on August 16, 2021. A health pass is now mandatory in France to access most of the public spaces or to travel on intercity trains following the Government's plan to squeeze infections and encourage vaccination. Since August 16, the health pass is also required to access shopping malls over 20,000 square meters in areas with high infection rates.