epa09001298 A man walks next to a Covid-19 vaccination centre in London, Britain, 10 February 2021. British Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi has stated he was confident the NHS would be able to reach the target of immunising all those over the age of fifty by May. Some twelve million people across the UK have already received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN