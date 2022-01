epa09670008 Pedestrians walk across London Bridge in London, Britain, 06 January 2022. Pressure is building on NHS hospitals across the UK as Omicron cases and deaths continue to rise. While many NHS trusts are reporting critical incidents due to the impact from Omicron, both in staff shortages and Covid cases, Britain continues to average close to two hundred thousand Covid-19 daily. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN