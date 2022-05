Svyatoslav Palamar, Deputy Commander of the AZOV Regiment in Mariupol, appears on a screen as he speaks to members of the press during a press briefing organised by the Ukrainian Embassy at the Pullman Hotel in Bangkok, Thailand, 28 April 2022. Ukrainian Charge d?Affaires Oleksandr Lysak highlighted the loss of civilian lives, in particular children, and asked the international community to assist in evacuating civilians and injured soldiers barricaded in the Azovstal Iron and Steel Works factory in Mariupol. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL