epa08264937 A team of healthcare professionals wearing protective suits and healthcare masks, who perform swabs for novel coronavirus Covid-19, pose for a group photo in the infectious diseases ward at the Cremona hospital, in Cremona, northern Italy, 02 March 2020. The coronavirus deaths in Italy have reached over 30 as the number of people infected in the country has soared to more than 1,500. EPA-EFE/MATTEO CORNER