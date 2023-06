Soldiers of the mercenary Wagner Group in the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don. The head of the Wagner group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, says its mercenaries have seized "all military facilities" in the southern city. President Vladimir Putin said it was "a stab in the back" and pledged to punish those who had "betrayed" Russia. June 24 2023. See SWNS story SWSYwagner.,Image: 785174057, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: This image is supplied for editorial use, commercial use may require additional licenses or permissions. AI policy - We will never use AI to create or enhance images which could be mistaken for genuine news photos. When we do use AI images, we'll mark them on the picture and in the metadata This image is supplied to your organisation on the condition that your organisation will take all steps necessary to ensure that any identifiable personal data is processed in full compliance with the Data Protection Act 2018 follow us on twitter - @swns browse our website - swns.com email pix@swns.com, Model Release: no